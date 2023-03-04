The possibility of taking bicycles with you on long-distance Deutsche Bahn trains is becoming increasingly popular: last year, a record number of 570,000 bicycles were transported on ICE, IC and EC trains.

More and more people are taking their bikes with them on long-distance trains: Last year, Deutsche Bahn (DB) transported a record number of 570,000 bikes on ICE, IC and EC trains, as announced on Monday. Compared to the pre-Corona year 2019, this was an increase of 45 percent. “Sustainable travel is part of our brand essence,” said Stefanie Berk, responsible for marketing in DB long-distance traffic.

The DB has expanded the transport of bicycles on the ICE in recent years: the ICE 4, of which more than 110 trains are now in use, offers eight parking spaces. It is used, among other things, on the Berlin-NRW routes, from Berlin and Hamburg to Switzerland or Hamburg-Berlin-Erfurt-Munich. The new ICE 3neo, which travels between Dortmund, Cologne and Frankfurt, also has eight bicycle parking spaces.

A ticket with a parking space reservation is required to take bicycles with you on long-distance transport. It costs from nine euros. In the ICE, it can be booked for selected connections. IC and EC trains always have a bicycle compartment.

