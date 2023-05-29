Company – DGB wants industrial electricity price of four cents per kilowatt hour

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The chairwoman of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Yasmin Fahimi, is in favor of an industrial electricity price of four cents per kilowatt hour. The six cents net brought into play by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) are still too much in global and European competition, Fahimi told the “Handelsblatt” (Tuesday edition).

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had already introduced a target price of four cents per kilowatt hour in 2021. “That is actually the better target size,” said the trade unionist. Of course, with a lower industrial electricity price, the 25 to 30 billion euros calculated by the federal government by 2030 would not be enough, Fahimi added: Then it would be more like 50 billion euros. But if you want to keep and transform the energy-intensive industries in Germany, you have to set the right incentives now, said the DGB boss.

“With competitive energy prices, high-quality locations here can also keep up with China in the medium and long term, with more security for their investments.” Fahimi wants to take the money for the industrial electricity price from the Economic Stabilization Fund, which Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has so far rejected. The economic stabilization fund is part of the “double boom” promised by the chancellor, said the former SPD general secretary and member of the Bundestag. But many of the instruments that have been financed from this have so far not brought sufficient stabilization.

“So now is the time to step up,” said Fahimi. “But if there is another fund or another budget proposal, we are open to it. The funding must not come at the expense of other important policy areas.”

