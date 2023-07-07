Company – Energy consultants fear further delays in the heating law

New construction with heat pumps

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Germany’s largest energy consultant association GIH has urgently warned against further delays in the heating law and accused politicians of misleading people, which would lead to 1.2 million gas heaters being installed by 2028. The postponement after the judgment from Karlsruhe was “stupid for everyone who is now faced with the specific question of what to do with their heating,” said GIH national chairman Stefan Bolln of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Saturday edition).

“It would be really fatal if the law could not come into force on January 1.” Planning security is finally needed for the people who have long been completely insecure. “That’s why the parliamentarians have to use the time in the summer and pass the law immediately after the summer break,” said Bolln. If the law were to be untied again, as demanded by the Union faction, “the risk of further delays would be far too great”.

The GIH boss was shocked by the traffic light dispute of the past few months. “We energy consultants are really horrified to see how politicians have managed to make people completely unsettled or to make them mistakenly choose gas heating or even wood,” said Bolln. “The openness to technology, which is repeatedly and still being invoked by some, is nothing more than a placebo and irrelevant for the majority of households.” From the point of view of the GIH, it is also “very annoying that there is still a four-year postponement for gas heating”.

Hardly anything will happen until the municipal heating plan is completed. As a result, valuable time is lost in the heat transition. “We assume that by then around 300,000 new gas heaters will be installed each year. In the vast majority of cases, this will be much more expensive for the homeowner in the long term and in any case bad for the climate.” It is also “very worrying” that in the past few months “many false hopes for heating with biogas or hydrogen have been awakened,” complained the association chairman and master chimney sweep. “According to the conviction of the entire professional world, hydrogen will hardly be available for individual heating. At most as a small admixture. Here wrong ways are shown both technically and in terms of costs.” There is agreement among experts: “The heat pump is the new gas heating system. In 30 years you will be very surprised why we have had these discussions about gas, biogas and hydrogen today,” continued Bolln. This has already led to a collapse in demand for heat pumps. “This is also devastating for the many installation companies who do not know exactly where to direct their operations. The result of the bickering is deadlock and frustration.” He currently does not see how Germany can still achieve its goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2045 under these conditions, said Bolln. “The only positive thing is that if you want to buy a heat pump now, you can get the device faster again.”

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

