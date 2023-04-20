Company – Eon supervisory board chairman expects persistently high energy prices

.

Essen (German news agency) – The chairman of the supervisory board of the energy company Eon, Karl-Ludwig Kley, expects electricity and gas prices to remain high. “I think we will have to live with higher energy prices for the foreseeable future,” he told the “Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung” (Thursday edition).

“Even before the outbreak of the Ukraine war, the energy prices in Germany were among the highest in the world and also in Europe. The situation has become even more difficult with the Russian war of aggression.” In this context, Kley sees dangers for Germany’s industrial base. “There has long been a creeping process that could now accelerate,” said the Eon supervisory board chairman.

“This is particularly clear in the chemical industry: in the past 15 years, almost every major investment by domestic companies has been made outside of Germany, and to a large extent even outside of Europe. That is alarming.” Kley described the nuclear phase-out as wrong. Germany is losing touch with nuclear research, criticized the Eon supervisory board chief.

“Looking in the rear-view mirror doesn’t help us any further. But I make no secret of the fact that I find the content of the exit wrong,” said Kley. “When nuclear power comes to an end, we practically stop researching this technology. We don’t even know what else can happen in ten or twenty years.” Kley fears that the potential of nuclear research will then remain unused in Germany. “That is bitter.”

HOME PAGE