Company – FDP shakes the schedule for the building energy law

Berlin (German news agency) – The FDP does not want to stick to the timetable for passing the reform of the Building Energy Act (GEG). “I think it’s out of the question to say goodbye before the summer break,” said FDP Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai of the “Bild” (Thursday edition).

“It doesn’t matter when the GEG is passed. What matters is that it becomes a good law that doesn’t overwhelm anyone and enables many technologies,” said Djir-Sarai. “The FDP faction still has around 100 questions for Robert Habeck. As long as they are not answered, the deliberations on the law cannot begin,” said the FDP Secretary General. Last week it became known that the FDP parliamentary group wants to hand over a catalog with a total of 101 questions to Habeck. The questions are scheduled to be officially submitted next week.

