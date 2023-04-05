The former head of the major Swiss bank UBS, Sergio Ermotti, will take over the scepter again on Wednesday. The 62-year-old is to accompany the delicate takeover of the scandalous bank Credit Suisse by UBS.

The former head of the major Swiss bank UBS, Sergio Ermotti, will take over the scepter again on Wednesday. The 62-year-old, who was at the helm of UBS from 2011 to 2020, is to accompany the delicate takeover of the scandalous bank Credit Suisse by UBS. Most recently, Ermotti was still Chairman of the Board of Directors of the reinsurance group Swiss Re.

He takes over the top post from Ralph Hamers, who, according to UBS, agreed to his resignation “in the interest of the new combination, the Swiss financial sector and the country”. The short-term takeover of the ailing Credit Suisse for around three billion Swiss francs was announced on March 19. According to the Swiss government, this was the best solution to restore lost trust.

