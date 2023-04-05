Home Business Company – Former UBS boss Ermotti takes over again at the major Swiss bank
Business

Company – Former UBS boss Ermotti takes over again at the major Swiss bank

by admin
Company – Former UBS boss Ermotti takes over again at the major Swiss bank

The former head of the major Swiss bank UBS, Sergio Ermotti, will take over the scepter again on Wednesday. The 62-year-old is to accompany the delicate takeover of the scandalous bank Credit Suisse by UBS.

The former head of the major Swiss bank UBS, Sergio Ermotti, will take over the scepter again on Wednesday. The 62-year-old, who was at the helm of UBS from 2011 to 2020, is to accompany the delicate takeover of the scandalous bank Credit Suisse by UBS. Most recently, Ermotti was still Chairman of the Board of Directors of the reinsurance group Swiss Re.

He takes over the top post from Ralph Hamers, who, according to UBS, agreed to his resignation “in the interest of the new combination, the Swiss financial sector and the country”. The short-term takeover of the ailing Credit Suisse for around three billion Swiss francs was announced on March 19. According to the Swiss government, this was the best solution to restore lost trust.

HOME PAGE

See also  Zhizhen Technology: Shareholder Peng Linming plans to reduce holdings by more than half, and has reduced holdings of 250,000 shares jqknews

You may also like

Mom’s Amazon Account: 5-Year-Old Buys $3,000 Toys

Pnrr, draft decree law: more recruitment in the...

ChatGPT: Nobel laureate does not expect quick impact

Finland joins NATO. Stoltenberg: “Historical moment”. Moscow threatens

The heating transition is intended to save the...

US: factory orders -0.7% in February, durable goods...

Bahn: In 2022, customers received a new record...

Portovesme, uphill negotiations and no stop to social...

Pa decree: 3000 hires in the draft to...

Cycle app Clue raises money from existing investors...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy