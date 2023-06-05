Company health insurance: Benefits for employees

Company health insurance as a means of recruiting skilled workers has been on everyone’s lips for some time. Not only older employees with health problems are aware of the importance of good health insurance – the past few years have created a higher awareness of health issues in the population in general.

But that doesn’t mean that one bKV, company health insurance, alone is sufficient to attract or retain skilled workers. Because not every type of employee responds well to it. It should therefore be carefully considered when it is offered and when the greatest advantages can be expected.

professionals with families

The first large group of employees with a high interest in company health insurance are people with families. Because a bKV always offers advantages for spouses and children. So the savings can be bigger. Professionals looking for a job should therefore be explicitly informed of the advantages.

Leaving company health insurance is not very attractive. Employees would have to find a job with similar benefits, give up extra benefits for their family, or pay more — many aren’t willing to do that, which is a commitment to that Pursue reached. If you employ many people with children, you should definitely pay attention to the advantages there are especially for families when choosing an insurer.

Regional employees

Starting a family can be a good reason for long-term planning. But not only people with families are looking for stability. Club memberships, a circle of friends or proximity to parents can also be reasons why someone wants to stay in a region.

If these specialists are additionally equipped with a bKV, it is extremely unlikely that they will leave the company. Companies practically offer them an unbeatable overall package if they show them that they will benefit from bKV for decades to come. In job interviews or appraisal interviews, it is easy to ask how attached someone is to their homeland or whether they still have big plans to see the world.

Employees over 50

Health problems tend to increase with age. This means that the topics of old-age provision and health care are becoming more important with each passing year. Young and healthy employees are usually a little more relaxed about this, since they rarely see the doctor anyway.

However, employees with minor and major ailments are repeatedly reminded when they visit the doctor that they need good health insurance. If you already have them, you are relieved. Specialists without these advantages are more likely to be recruited – but the bKV must also be emphasized when looking for and approaching applicants.

people in medical professions

Those who are affected by health problems themselves already use their health insurance and will certainly quickly recognize the advantages of a bKV. The situation is similar for people in medical professions. They are also constantly confronted with health issues.

In recent years, this has also led to more and more practices and medical facilities offering company health insurance. In these professions, the bKV is often a much-discussed topic – and without this offer it will be difficult to attract new employees or to keep current employees.

Professionals focused on work-life balance

Insurers also like to advertise the bKV as an employee advantage that suspends salary increases. This is not always the case – and of course one should not expect a bKV to prevent employees from demanding salary negotiations.

But it’s true that, according to surveys, young people in particular emphasize that money isn’t everything. For example, many are willing to give up salary in order to switch to a 4-day week or to go home just an hour earlier.

The overall package is therefore important for these employees, not the pure salary. For them, company health insurance is a signal that long-term planning is being done and that employee health is important – this appreciation can create loyalty to the company.

