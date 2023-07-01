Company – Lambsdorff sees the possibility of Germany being blackmailed by China

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The FDP foreign politician Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, future German ambassador to Russia, has criticized Germany’s ability to be blackmailed by China. “We are sometimes too dependent in critical areas, close to being open to blackmail,” Lambsdorff told the “Welt am Sonntag”.

“This applies both to the procurement of raw materials and preliminary products and to sales to certain companies. Think of the masks in Corona or the limited availability of medicines.” The traffic light coalition does not want to prohibit any company from doing good business in China as long as it is ethically justifiable. “But what we’re telling companies very clearly is that if you have a concentration of risk in China, if a major geopolitical conflict breaks out between the US and China, the Chinese market could collapse for you and your company as a whole could be in jeopardy.”

The companies would have to spread and minimize their risks. “For politicians, this means that we have to open up new markets for business with trade agreements,” said Lambsdorff. In doing so, one must return to the core of trade agreements, “to open up the possibility of exchanging goods and services. We should not try to impose our standards on other countries and thus patronize them.”

Countries like India would emphatically refuse that. “It’s about creating win-win situations and linking our economies more closely,” said the FDP politician.

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

