Company – Lower Saxony wants to postpone heating plans by three years

Berlin (German news agency) – Lower Saxony advocates postponing the federal government’s heating plans by three years to 2027. “It is good and right that we are finally dedicating ourselves to a real warming change. However, I also note that numerous questions are still unanswered for the impending entry into force of the law on January 1, 2024,” said Lower Saxony’s Economics Minister Olaf Lies der “New Osnabrcker Zeitung” (NOZ).

“As Economics and Building Minister, I think such a shift makes sense,” the SPD politician made clear. The project “simply needs more time – not for achieving the heat transition, but for a constructive and planned approach”. Lies also criticized the plan to exempt people over 80 from the obligation to exchange for renewable energies.

“It would be better for us to take our time and look again in general at where hardships can occur, what exceptions we need to define and where government support is necessary. I think it’s wrong to base that on the age of 80,” explained the minister.

