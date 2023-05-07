Home » Company – Lower Saxony wants to postpone heating plans by three years
Business

Company – Lower Saxony wants to postpone heating plans by three years

by admin
Company – Lower Saxony wants to postpone heating plans by three years

Gas heater from the 90sdts

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Lower Saxony advocates postponing the federal government’s heating plans by three years to 2027. “It is good and right that we are finally dedicating ourselves to a real warming change. However, I also note that numerous questions are still unanswered for the impending entry into force of the law on January 1, 2024,” said Lower Saxony’s Economics Minister Olaf Lies der “New Osnabrcker Zeitung” (NOZ).

“As Economics and Building Minister, I think such a shift makes sense,” the SPD politician made clear. The project “simply needs more time – not for achieving the heat transition, but for a constructive and planned approach”. Lies also criticized the plan to exempt people over 80 from the obligation to exchange for renewable energies.

“It would be better for us to take our time and look again in general at where hardships can occur, what exceptions we need to define and where government support is necessary. I think it’s wrong to base that on the age of 80,” explained the minister.

HOME PAGE

See also  New Superbonus, except for the invoice discount for boilers and fixtures

You may also like

Apple’s first-quarter results decline, iPhone sales show strong...

Freezing shower: inflation is on the rise again,...

Politics – Green parliamentary group leader calls for...

Tiger Woods accused by an ex-girlfriend. Asked 30...

Landini: “Workers’ Day, not the government’s. Mobilization continues”...

Association of towns and municipalities: Heating exchange law...

Italian Design Brands sets the price for the...

Appointments, battle between ropes. Police and Finance blocked...

This heating law can no longer be saved...

Save the bank has been “stretched”?The FDIC of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy