Company Q&A丨Changan Automobile increased its capital to Avita by 1.169 billion yuan

First Financial 2022-08-03 12:33:32

Changan Automobile announced that in order to enhance its core competitiveness, strengthen the coordination of industrial chain resources, and promote the accelerated development of the smart electric vehicle business, the company’s joint venture, Avita Technology, has publicly listed on the Chongqing United Assets and Equity Exchange to increase capital and introduce investors. Six investors (one of them in the form of a consortium) increased their capital by a total of 2.547 billion yuan. Among them, Changan Automobile plans to increase its capital by 1.169 billion yuan. After the capital increase is completed, the shareholding ratio of Changan Automobile will increase from 39.02% to 40.99%. In this regard, the reporter called the listed company as an investor today. The relevant staff said that the capital increase will meet the capital needs of Avita, and further accelerate the research and development and design of Avita’s future products. Regarding Changan Automobile’s performance expectations for the second half of the year, if the consumer side picks up, profits may be guaranteed.

