by admin
China Business News 2023-03-17 12:36:32

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

On the evening of March 16, Ganfeng Lithium released a performance report showing that the company’s operating income in 2022 will be 41.823 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 274.68%; the net profit attributable to the parent company will be 20.478 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 291.67%. The company stated that benefiting from the rapid development of the global new energy industry, the demand for lithium salts from downstream customers has grown strongly. significantly improved. Regarding the impact of the continuous correction of lithium salt prices on performance, the reporter called the listed company today as an investor. The relevant staff said that if the continuous correction will definitely have a certain impact, but considering that the orders are mainly long orders, the impact is limited.

