First Financial 2022-10-25 12:12:55 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

After losing the entire first half of the year, Muyuan, the leader in pig breeding, turned losses into profits in the third quarter. The third quarterly report for 2022 shows that the revenue in the first three quarters was 80.774 billion yuan, and the attributable net profit was about 1.512 billion yuan. In the third quarter alone, Muyuan’s net profit was 8.196 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1097.41%. Regarding the reasons for the substantial increase in performance in the third quarter, the reporter called Muyuan as an investor. The other party said that the increase in performance was mainly due to changes in pig prices and the improvement of pig breeding performance.

Company Q&A丨Muyuan Co., Ltd.: The surge in performance in the third quarter was due to changes in pig prices and the improvement of pig breeding performance