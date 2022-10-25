Home Business Company Q&A丨Muyuan Co., Ltd.: The surge in performance in the third quarter was due to changes in pig prices and the improvement of pig breeding performance
Business

Company Q&A丨Muyuan Co., Ltd.: The surge in performance in the third quarter was due to changes in pig prices and the improvement of pig breeding performance

by admin
Company Q&A丨Muyuan Co., Ltd.: The surge in performance in the third quarter was due to changes in pig prices and the improvement of pig breeding performance

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-10-25 12:12:55

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

After losing the entire first half of the year, Muyuan, the leader in pig breeding, turned losses into profits in the third quarter. The third quarterly report for 2022 shows that the revenue in the first three quarters was 80.774 billion yuan, and the attributable net profit was about 1.512 billion yuan. In the third quarter alone, Muyuan’s net profit was 8.196 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1097.41%. Regarding the reasons for the substantial increase in performance in the third quarter, the reporter called Muyuan as an investor. The other party said that the increase in performance was mainly due to changes in pig prices and the improvement of pig breeding performance.

Company Q&A丨Muyuan Co., Ltd.: The surge in performance in the third quarter was due to changes in pig prices and the improvement of pig breeding performance

After losing the entire first half of the year, Muyuan, the leader in pig breeding, turned losses into profits in the third quarter. The third quarterly report for 2022 shows that the revenue in the first three quarters was 80.774 billion yuan, and the attributable net profit was about 1.512 billion yuan. In the third quarter alone, Muyuan’s net profit was 8.196 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1097.41%. Regarding the reasons for the substantial increase in performance in the third quarter, the reporter called Muyuan as an investor. The other party said that the increase in performance was mainly due to changes in pig prices and the improvement of pig breeding performance.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  iPhone 14 is coming soon: Pro Max may become the best-selling model this fall

You may also like

Cnh Industrial inaugurates the European pole for electrification...

Gold Asia: Gold fluctuates around $1,650 as Fed...

5 Ways To Take Advantage Of Military Education...

Meta: title -60% from name change. Shareholder says...

Piombino regasification terminal, Giani signs authorization: “Service to...

Muyuan shares net profit of 8.196 billion yuan...

Immediate help for bills and extension of flexibility...

OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Limited Edition is sold...

Eni: supply of palm oil definitively closed

“Double 11” has a hot start! 130 live...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy