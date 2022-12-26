Home Business Company Q&A丨Shanghai Pharmaceuticals: Ping An Shionogi’s anti-new coronavirus oral drug still needs to be approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation
Company Q&A丨Shanghai Pharmaceuticals: Ping An Shionogi's anti-new coronavirus oral drug still needs to be approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation

Company Q&A丨Shanghai Pharmaceuticals: Ping An Shionogi's anti-new coronavirus oral drug still needs to be approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation

China Business News 2022-12-26 15:45:36

This morning, the reporter called Shanghai Pharmaceuticals as an investor. The company’s investor hotline staff said that Ping An Shionogi’s anti-new coronavirus oral drug still needs to be approved by the National Drug Evaluation Center, and the price has not yet been determined. Since the drug company is the general agent, the impact on performance will be more positive.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

