China Business News 2022-12-26

This morning, the reporter called Shanghai Pharmaceuticals as an investor. The company’s investor hotline staff said that Ping An Shionogi’s anti-new coronavirus oral drug still needs to be approved by the National Drug Evaluation Center, and the price has not yet been determined. Since the drug company is the general agent, the impact on performance will be more positive.

