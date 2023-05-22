10:21[Company Q&A丨Shanxi Fenjiu: For a long time, some markets with full production capacity may have inverted wholesale prices and terminal prices]On May 22, the stock price of Shanxi Fenjiu crashed at the opening. A reporter from China Business News called Shanxi Fenjiu as an investor. The staff said that the company had dutifully fulfilled its information disclosure obligations and was currently learning about the specific situation. Regarding the problem that the production capacity utilization rate of the Internet is less than 70%, the staff said that the production capacity of Fenjiu has been at full capacity for a long time. Asked about the company’s inventory situation, the staff said that there is still a certain channel pressure, but within a reasonable range, the impact on the company is not that great, and all aspects are relatively stable at present. In addition, the staff also said that in some markets there may be an inversion of wholesale prices and terminal prices, but the overall situation is relatively stable. (CBN reporter Zhang Chi)