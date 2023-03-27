Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2023-03-27

Sinopec’s 2022 annual report shows that the company’s main operating income is 3,318.168 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 21.06%; the net profit attributable to the parent company is 66.302 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 6.89%; Quarterly revenue increased by 17%, and non-net profit deducted decreased by 87.19% year-on-year. As for why the profit fell sharply, the reporter called the listed company today as an investor. Profit has declined, but it is expected to perform better in the first quarter of this year.

Company Q&A丨Sinopec: Net profit in 2022 will drop by 6.89% year-on-year