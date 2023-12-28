Company Q&A丨The ex-factory prices of its Jiangxiang Classic and Golden Prince have increased. Kweichow Moutai responded: The relevant series are operated by sales companies and the price increase news needs to be verified.

Kweichow Moutai Faces Price Increase Controversy

Rumors have been circulating about a price increase for Kweichow Moutai’s Maotai Classic and Golden Prince liquors. According to reports, the ex-factory prices of these two popular products have increased by 10 yuan and 20 yuan respectively. These price hikes could have a significant impact on the sales of these billion-yuan products.

The company responded to the rumors by stating that the news needs to be verified with the sales companies. The Securities Department emphasized that Kweichow Moutai’s information disclosure is strictly in compliance with relevant regulations. They assured that any news that could significantly impact production and operations will be announced in advance.

Investors and consumers are eagerly awaiting confirmation on whether the price increase is indeed true. The controversy surrounding the potential price hike has sparked discussions among industry experts and analysts.

As the situation unfolds, industry watchers are keeping a close eye on the developments, eager to see how the potential price increase will affect Kweichow Moutai’s stock performance and market position. Stay tuned for updates as the story develops.

Share this: Facebook

X

