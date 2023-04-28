Company – Rating agency Fitch downgrades France due to high national debt

The rating agency Fitch has downgraded France due to weak financial indicators. Fitch downgraded France by one notch from AA to AA- on Friday, mainly because of the high level of government debt.

The rating agency Fitch has downgraded France due to weak financial indicators. Fitch lowered France’s rating from AA to AA- by one notch on Friday, largely because of the high level of government debt. Nevertheless, the rating agency assessed the outlook for the country as stable.

A political stalemate and sometimes violent social movements pose a risk to President Emmanuel Macon’s reform plans, the rating agency said. She warned that “lower growth prospects and weakened competitiveness” could lead to another downgrade.

Despite massive resistance, Macron pushed through his pension reform, which includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. The President points out that the changes are necessary for the pension system to remain viable.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Fitch’s “pessimistic” assessment underestimated the consequences of the reforms. He reiterated the government’s “perfect determination” to reduce the public deficit and debt.

HOME PAGE