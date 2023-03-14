.

Berlin (German news agency) – 30 leading associations in the construction and real estate industry sent a fire letter to Federal Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) on Tuesday, demanding an emergency plan for housing construction. The newspapers of the Funke media group report about it in their Wednesday editions.

“There are signs of a fatal descent in housing construction,” says the letter signed by Christian Engelke, business director at the Federal Association of Building Materials – Stone and Earth. “If countermeasures are not taken now, the construction of new apartments will drop drastically.” The alliance, which includes the tenants’ association, the construction industry and the central association of the housing industry GdW, calls for a 6-point plan for housing construction. Among other things, the associations advocate a tenfold increase in subsidies for new residential construction to EUR 10 billion per year.

The aim should be to build 100,000 new social housing units per year in this decade. The acquisition of residential property should also be promoted by means of federal loans and a state subsidy bonus. In order to be able to carry out refurbishments in a socially just way, families and lower-income households need more support. In order to advance construction, planning, approval and construction processes would have to be accelerated.

It is also important to make the construction industry attractive for skilled workers as part of a reformed immigration law for skilled workers.

