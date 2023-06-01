Company takeover – Swiss sports stars swallow mineral springs in Adelboden – News

It is not an everyday company takeover that takes place in Adelboden. Five Swiss sports stars, together with Aqva Holding, take over Mineralquellen Adelboden AG, the only mineral water source in the canton of Bern.

Legend: Nati-Goali Yann Sommer joins the Adelboden mineral springs.

EPA/Anna Zigaly



The hockey players Roman Josi and Mark Streit, national goalie Yann Sommer, wrestling king Christian Stucki and tennis coach Severin Lüthi board at the mineral springs in Adelboden.

«The topic of water is extremely important in sport, that connects us. Adelboden is even my home town. It was very important to me to be able to participate,” NHL player Roman Josi said in a statement.

Operation remains in Swiss hands

In addition to the athletes, business giants such as Jürg Burri, founder of the Bernese chain of farm shops Rüedu, are involved in the mineral springs. “The aim was to hand over the operation to Swiss investors,” says Peter Stähli, current Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mineralquellen Adelboden.

“Thanks to the popularity of the sports stars and the economic giants, we can certainly gain market share in the future, especially in the home market,” says Stähli to SRF. The product range is also being expanded in order to survive in the competitive market. Various new non-alcoholic aperitif drinks are in the pipeline.

Are Valais water rights going to China?

So Adelbodner remains in Swiss hands. This is not a matter of course. Most recently, there was a heated debate about the “Mühlackern” source in the Valais village of Turtmann. This is because an entrepreneur may want to sell the local water rights to foreign investors from China.

At the request of SRF, the son of the entrepreneur confirmed at the time that they were looking for a financier: “We are in contact with various investors for a bottling plant”. However, you are not about to sign a contract.