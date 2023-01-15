On January 15, BYD announced that 800 units of BYD ATTO 3 (yuan PLUS in China) officially sailed from Shanghai Port to Thailand on January 14.

After arriving in Thailand, they will be delivered to end customers one after another.So far, BYD has shipped more than 10,000 BYD ATTO 3 units to the Thai market.

BYD said that as the automobile manufacturing center in Southeast Asia, Thailand has a complete automobile industry chain.

In September 2022, the Thai government began to implement an electric vehicle subsidy plan, and also adopted tax incentives for electric vehicles, such as consumption tax, road tax and import duties, to accelerate the popularization and promotion of electric vehicles.

Stimulated by the policy, BYD completed business layout, model release and batch delivery of complete vehicles. On August 8, 2022, BYD and its local partner REVER held a brand launch conference in Bangkok, announcing their official entry into the Thai passenger car market.

On September 8 of the same year, BYD signed a contract with the WHA Industrial Park in Thailand, announcing a wholly-owned investment in the construction of the first overseas passenger car factory in Thailand.From November 1 to December 12, in just 42 days, BYD ATTO 3 received a total of 10,305 orders in Thailand.

The popularity of BYD among Thai consumers has also exceeded many people’s expectations. Starting from November 1 last year, BYD ATTO 3 began to accept reservations in Thailand. Ushered in the “booking wave”,Some riders even line up to order in the middle of the night, and the scene is comparable to grabbing an iPhone.