Economy Compared to the previous year

Car insurance has become significantly more expensive

Status: 23.07.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Reinsurers had already predicted strong price increases in autumn 2022

Those: SP-X

Higher prices apparently also for car insurance: Liability, partial and fully comprehensive insurance have become almost nine percent more expensive compared to the previous year. This is the result of figures from a comparison portal.

Car insurance has become significantly more expensive. According to the car insurance index of the comparison and broker portal Verivox, car policies across all types of insurance currently cost an average of 8.8 percent more than a year ago, as the Heidelberg company announced on Sunday. Verivox expects further noticeable price increases, especially for existing car insurance contracts, as well as a lively changeover season in autumn. Towards the end of the year, numerous car owners look for cheaper tariffs every year.

also read

Motor vehicle policies are offered in three forms: the compulsory liability for all car owners, as well as partial and comprehensive insurance. The previous price increase of 8.8 percent relates to all of these types of insurance. Verivox calculates the index together with the statistician Wolfgang Bischof from the Augsburg University of Applied Sciences.

Prices dropped briefly during the pandemic

This obviously happened what was prophesied in the insurance industry last autumn. During the corona pandemic, car insurance initially became a little cheaper because people drove less and there were fewer accidents as a result. According to data from the General Association of the German Insurance Industry, the average motor vehicle liability policy cost 87 euros in 2019 and 83 euros in 2021.

also read

In the meantime, the number of accidents has risen sharply again. In addition, car manufacturers have sharply increased their spare parts prices, which makes repairs more expensive. Reinsurers such as Munich Re and E+S Rück had therefore predicted sharp price increases in autumn 2022.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

