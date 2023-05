AUTONOMY

Differentiated regionalism

In Trento also the debate on differentiated regionalism. The spotlights will be focused on feasibility, prospects and contradictions.

SUNDAY 28 MAY

Feasibility, prospects and contradictions of differentiated regionalism

The protagonists: Franco Gallo (in the photo, president emeritus of the Constitutional Court, Gallo studio), Gianni Trovati (Il Sole 24 Ore)