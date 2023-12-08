Comparison between Google Gemini and Chat GPT 4: Which AI can do more?

The AI ​​arms race between Google CEO Sundar Pichai (left) and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (right) is heating up. Getty Images

Google has touted Gemini as the AI ​​that can outperform industry leader OpenAI’s Chat GPT 4.

However, this version of Gemini will not be available to users until next year.

Instead, a version that outperforms GPT 4 is available in Google’s chatbot Bard.

This is a machine translation of an article from our US colleagues at Business Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor.

Google is under pressure to counter the perception that it has lagged behind its rivals in the AI ​​race. Since May advertises the company with the capabilities of its new AI model Gemini and its ability to outperform Chat GPT 4 from industry leader OpenAI. However, Google’s excited launch of Gemini on Wednesday doesn’t quite achieve that goal.

In them Blog post announcing Gemini, Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, shared that Gemini outperforms OpenAI’s GPT 4 (the latest model available to paying users of Chat GPT) in a number of measurements. There’s a catch, though, as Google said Gemini will come in three versions: Ultra, Pro and Nano. The performance touted by Hassabis only applies to Gemini Ultra, which will not be available until next year.

Gemini Pro cannot outperform GPT 4

The version available now is Gemini Pro, which can be accessed via Google’s Bard chatbot, according to the blog post. Googles technical paperreleased alongside Gemini’s announcement, revealed that Gemini Pro outperformed GPT 3.5 in most respects – but not OpenAI’s GPT 4.

The only version of Gemini that outperforms GPT 4 is not yet available to users. Google

In the blog post, Hassabis wrote that Ultra will be available to users via Bard Advanced early next year. The Information first reported on Sunday that Google planned to delay the release of Gemini until 2024 due to difficulties handling prompts in non-English languages.

“Now we’re taking the next step in our journey with Gemini, our most powerful and general model yet, delivering the best performance in many leading benchmarks,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in the company’s Gemini announcement. However, the launch received mixed reception online.

“The big thing is that it seems to be the first model to beat GPT 4,” wrote Ethan Mollicka professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, on wrote on X: “60 page report, two paragraphs of data that boils down to ‘Trust us, we did it well.’ Make it better.”

Meanwhile, Jesse Dodge, a researcher at the Allen Institute for AI, wrote that despite Google’s claims that its training data for Gemini was key to its performance, the company “provided almost no information about how it was made, how it was filtered.” or what content they had.”

