Compass, the consumer credit company of the Mediobanca Group, has completed two operations in the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) sector aimed at accelerating its growth in the deferred payment segment on digital channels, already successfully undertaken with the product PagoLight.

In detail, Compass has acquired 19.5% of HeidiPay, a fintech company based in Switzerland and specialized in the development of digital platforms to support BNPL in the world of e-commerce. Operating since 2021, the company has developed agreements with major distributors and luxury brands and today is equipped with the most important plug-ins on the market that can already be activated for multi-country offers; the second operation is the purchase of 100% of Soisy, a fintech company operating in Italy characterized by a strong know-how in offering loans for the purchase of goods and services on e-commerce platforms. Founded in 2017, the company has developed agreements with 800 e-tailers and can count on over 70 thousand customers and an annual disbursement of € 50 million.

“These two transactions have a strong strategic and industrial value for us, consistent with the innovation path undertaken at Group level – comments Alberto Nagel, Mediobanca CEO. In fact, from the synergy with these two companies we will acquire know-how and latest generation technological assets, which will represent an important value option in a sector, such as the deferred payment sector, which is rapidly evolving. The enhancement of these acquisitions will also act as a driving force for the development of the acquisition of new customers, not only in Italy but also abroad “, concludes Alberto Nagel.