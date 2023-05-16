Compensation for managers – sensible or excessive? From the emergence of the bonus – news

The subject of bonuses for bank managers is heating up tempers. But: Where did the idea with the bonus actually come from?

Not just a salary, but also a bonus for managers: this idea is closely linked to the stock corporation as a legal form. The first stock corporations were founded in the 17th century. At that time, smaller shipping companies got together to buy large ships.

But it was not until the early days, i.e. around 150 years ago, that the public limited company became really popular. This brought new challenges: manager and financier were no longer necessarily the same person.

But how should it be ensured that the employed managers also act in the interests of the financiers? This is where the idea of ​​the bonus comes in. With this, shareholders wanted to align managers with the same financial interests. They often linked the bonus to the share price.

Legend: The criteria according to which bonuses should be awarded is the subject of discussion. Likewise, whether they should still be aligned at all for systemically important banks at the top hierarchical level.

The legal form of the AG was initially unusual for banks: as a rule, the partners were liable with their personal assets. But the stock corporations enabled banks to finance larger projects.

Dynamics with globalization

From the 1970s onwards, the financial market became more global, and the big Swiss banks became more internationally oriented. The capital market business – and thus the business with risks – then gained in importance in the 1980s. Swiss banks have also built up or acquired stakes in investment banks.

High variable remuneration was paid at these investment banks. “New remuneration systems have also been implemented at the Swiss banks,” says Simon Amrein, co-head of the Master’s degree in Banking and Finance at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts. He holds a PhD in Financial History.

Of the importance of independent control processes

American investment banking, with its appetite for risk, has changed the culture of Swiss banks. “Until the 1970s, the structures in the big Swiss banks were characterized by personal relationships,” says Heinz Zimmermann, Professor of Financial Market Theory at the University of Basel. With investment banking, risks and formal control mechanisms such as reporting became more important. That changed the culture – and also the incentive systems.

In investment banking, success is achieved by taking risks and rewarded with risk premiums. “Control processes that are not controlled by those who earn money with them are all the more important,” says Heinz Zimmermann. This can be problematic at top management level if the bonus is linked to short-term success. In the case of CS, the bonus system got out of hand, says Zimmermann.

But how did it come to this? Opinions differ on this. One reason: Major shareholders, who could prevent the bonus regulations, do not do it because they also benefit from a culture of high remuneration. In addition, board members and top managers often come from a similar social class. The critical distance is missing.

In addition, the bonus models have become more complex. Those who set them up and those who benefit from them have the upper hand.

Companies show the bonuses and fixed salaries differently. It is therefore not always easy to understand how the total remuneration (see graphic) is made up.

Criteria for bonuses are subject to discussion

The criteria according to which bonuses should be paid is the subject of discussion, as is whether they should still be paid at all for systemically important banks at the top hierarchical level. “You could also consider what the maximum possible losses are in top management and include them in order to better strike the balance between possible gains and losses,” says Simon Amrein.

There is nothing wrong with «normal» bonuses at lower hierarchical levels, says Heinz Zimmermann. “Bonuses can be designed differently there.” For example, compensation for working hours would be possible.

Bonuses that are too high bring other problems with them. “It leads to overconfidence on the part of managers. When you earn a lot, you suddenly feel like you’re a star. And with star status, the controls usually fail,” says Heinz Zimmermann. Control mechanisms are thus slowed down.

Bonus becomes an object of desire

On the other hand, there are economists who fundamentally question bonuses for managers. “Management is a complex issue that cannot be measured by one size,” says economist Margit Osterloh. She therefore advocates fixed wages. “When you align people with a certain target value, then everything else is neglected,” she says. She compares it to wagging a carrot in front of your mouth. The carrot – the bonus – becomes an object of desire.

The motivation to want to do one’s work well in the first place because one finds joy and meaning in it is repressed. “I assume that most people are intrinsically motivated,” she says. “But variable performance-related wages have a crowding-out effect.”