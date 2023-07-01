Competing for Hegemony in the VR/AR Track: A Look at Mainstream Application Manufacturers

MWC Shanghai 2023 Showcases Latest Development Achievements in Mobile Tech

The 2023 MWC Shanghai World Mobile Communications Conference was recently held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, spanning three days of grand presentations and exhibitions. As a key platform for the mobile industry in China and the Asia-Pacific region to showcase their latest developments, the return of the offline event after four years has generated significant attention.

Despite the hot weather, the enthusiasm of the participants remained unwavering, with the venue bustling with people. Over 220 exhibitors and sponsors gathered to showcase their innovations in 5G, artificial intelligence, VR/AR, and cloud computing. Industry professionals also expressed their excitement about the upcoming emergence of XR driven by 5G, which is expected to bring about content cloudification and equipment miniaturization.

The demand for virtual reality has been steadily growing, as evidenced by IDC statistics, which project global shipments of VR/AR hardware to reach 8.8 million units in 2022. Within China, VR/AR hardware shipments are expected to reach 1.206 million units, further establishing VR/AR as a mainstream market application for both entertainment and office equipment.

In this issue, we will explore the intense competition among manufacturers within the VR/AR track, examining the representatives of mainstream applications.

Apple (AAPL.US) unveiled their highly-anticipated MR headset, Vision Pro, on June 6, 2023. After seven years of research and development, the headset is equipped with 12 cameras and two self-developed chips, offering precise eye movement and finger control, making it widely regarded as the most technologically advanced headset currently available. Vision Pro continues Apple’s tradition of a closed ecological system and features the exclusive VisionOS operating system. Through collaboration with Unity, commonly used Unity apps and games can seamlessly integrate with VisionOS, offering enhanced perspective, high-resolution rendering, and native gestures.

Apple’s entry into the market has reignited interest in the XR industry. The launch of Vision Pro blurs the line between AR and VR, potentially establishing mixed reality (MR) as the future mainstream.

Samsung (SSNGY.US), alongside Google and Qualcomm, forms the “iron triangle” that powers both the Android and iOS camps in the smartphone era. In response to Apple’s MR headset debut, Samsung is reportedly re-evaluating the specifications of its Galaxy XR headset. The company plans to upgrade the Galaxy XR’s display to 3000 PPI after Apple raised the bar with Vision Pro’s pixel density of about 3500 PPI. Additionally, Samsung recently announced a collaborative mixed reality plan with Google and Qualcomm, demonstrating their commitment to developing future MR devices.

Qualcomm (QCOM.US) has officially launched Dual Render Fusion, a new feature of Snapdragon Spaces. This feature allows developers and users to run applications in 2D on the smartphone screen while simultaneously displaying additional 3D content in augmented reality. Dual Render Fusion lowers the barrier to entry for AR by enabling Unity developers to easily add an AR layer to their existing applications with just a few lines of code. Qualcomm believes that this feature unlocks the full potential of smartphone AR, opening up a vast market of millions of mobile developers.

WIMI Hologram (WIMI.US) is well-known in the field of holographic AR and AI vision, serving as a key player within the XR industry chain. The company has expanded its presence in multiple key areas of the XR industry, focusing on the construction and realization of China Mobile’s 5G cooperation. With its strong research and development capabilities, WIMI has developed several new XR products, showcasing its commitment to technological advancements. WIMI aims to promote the rapid development of 5G, accelerate the landing of Metaverse, and actively embrace partnerships within the upstream and downstream industries.

Senior analysts at IDC China believe that the launch of new products by leading manufacturers in the global and Chinese AR/VR markets carries significant importance. Apple’s Vision Pro, in particular, is expected to accelerate the evolution of AR/VR devices from entertainment tools to productivity tools. With Apple’s entry, it is likely that other AR/VR manufacturers will also respond with their own innovations. This marks a pivotal moment for supply chain and content ecosystem manufacturers within the AR/VR industry, as they navigate the transition from a blue ocean market to a more competitive red ocean market.

