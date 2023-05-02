“Competition between Open Fiber and Tim? There is room for everyone”

Reduce the digital divide between North and South

“Reducing the digital divide (the digital divide) between the North and the South of the country is one of the objectives with which we were born. Today we pursue this mission by also covering the so-called gray areas (those where there is a single network operator and it is unlikely that other operators will intervene or that another network will be built), the more complicated ones. In the last 5 years we have covered 11 municipalities in Campania and in the next few years we plan to cover as many. These are small towns of between 2,000 and 20,000 inhabitants. The size of Open Fiber and Tim and also the competition between them in many cases benefit us, in the sense that the choices and timing of the company owned by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (60%), which has the public task of cabling the country, they take numerous aspects into account and open up possibilities for smaller companies like ours, which benefit from greater flexibility and speed of execution. Recently, for example, we spoke to the institutional representatives of the Municipality of Sala Consilina who asked us to act as first mover to cover the area with optical fiber, not having guarantees on timing from other operators. We build the network physically and then we collaborate with other operators, in wholesale mode. We represent a possibility for our territory, Campania and Cilento in particular and we are particularly proud of it”. Speaking is Rosario Pingaro, the founder, president and CEO of Convergenze, an integrated technology operator listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Euronext Growth Milan) active nationwide in the telecommunications, energy and E-mobility sectors with the Evo network (Electric Vehicles Only ). The operational headquarters is in Capaccio Paestum, in the province of Salerno, with all the pros and cons that this entails. “From a certain point of view – he explains – we are aware that having the headquarters in the South represents a minus because we lose opportunities, from another point of view we work locally without having competition and we are driven by a particular social motivation, that of avoiding depopulation of our territories and to give job opportunities to small local technological crafts”.

In addition to telecommunications, you are also active in the energy and sustainable mobility sectors.

“We supply 100% renewable electricity for homes, condominiums and businesses and natural gas. Furthermore, with the Evo project we are creating a network of charging stations for electric cars. No special subscriptions are required to refuel, just Bluetooth. We are an integrated technology operator, innovation and research have always represented our added value”.

For example?

“The latest news is linked to the need to remedy the increase in energy prices. Need highlighted by the European Commission and with respect to which the Council of Ministers recently approved a law to promote the growth of so-called smart meters”.

What are they doing?

“They are systems that allow remote reading and remote management of electricity, gas and water meters, with the aim of increasing the use of technology and contributing to the reduction of costs for users”.

And Convergences?

“Convergences thanks to the LoRaWan technology (which allows you to transmit over long distances with very low power, such as that of a remote control for example) also used for water meters, is already ready to combine its service with the new smart meters that will be gradually installed in the homes and offices of Italians. We want to continue investing in cutting-edge solutions where the world of artificial intelligence will increasingly play an important role”.

In order to innovate and create cutting-edge solutions, personnel with very high skills are needed. Is it easy to find?

“No, it’s not simple. Precisely for this reason we focus so much on training “.

In the concrete?

“The Academy, the training project launched in 2022, was born from the chronic lack of software developers in Italy. We trained ten last year. At this specific moment, however, we need sellers who know our services and in fact we plan to repeat the same experience, however, focused on the figure of those who are able to explain the advantages of our products and services in detail”.

Are you convinced that you are in the midst of a new epochal revolution, the green one?

“Yes, we are convinced that both from an energy and transport point of view we will experience a new revolution which in some ways can be compared to the arrival of smartphones, which, after a while, practically no one has been able to do without” .

A revolution which, if not managed, however, risks causing more harm than good. Just think of the tight deadlines imposed by Europe for the transition to electric power in the automotive industry and related companies linked to traditional cars in growing difficulty.

“It is certainly a revolution that needs to be managed, but perhaps the companies in difficulty today are the ones that have focused the least on the green turnaround. So my advice is to invest more and not less”.

Invest more, while for example one of our direct competitors like China has no constraints of any kind?

“Of course there is a risk of misalignment which we have to deal with. But at the same time, I think the best guarantee is the huge investments that Beijing is making in electricity. I think we are facing an unstoppable phenomenon, let’s certainly govern it, but we don’t think we can stop it”.