The presence of Domino’s Pizza Inc. in Italy did not last long. The last 29 Domino’s branches have closed just seven years after the American pizza company landed in Italy.

The initial projects

The company made substantial investments having planned the opening of 880 stores, but first had to face the crisis due to the closure for Covid, then the stiff competition from local restaurants which have also expanded their delivery services. In other words, Italian pizza plus service was a winning formula that penalized the American brand instead.

The Michigam chain had entered Italy in 2015 through a franchise agreement with ePizza SpA and intended to stand out by providing a nationwide structured delivery service along with American-style condiments, including pineapple. For home delivery, it has made agreements with third parties such as Deliveroo Plc, Just Eat Takeaway. “We attribute the problem to strong competition in the food delivery market, with organized chains and” mom & pop “restaurants that deliver food, services and to restaurants that reopen after the pandemic ”, they say from ePizza in an investor report accompanying the results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The US and Italian representatives of ePizza and Domino’s do not comment on the closures of these days. The company had already reduced activity in the country from its 2020 peak and stopped offering deliveries from its website on July 29. According to an ePizza document, in April the Milan court granted the company judicial protection against creditors for 90 days. The measures, which prevented creditors from seeking debt repayment or seizing the company’s assets, expired on 1 July. There are no further updates on the judicial process, according to the electronic documents of the court or the Italian Chamber of Commerce.

The company apparently had € 10.6 million ($ 10.8 million) in debt at the end of 2020, according to the latest audited balance sheet.