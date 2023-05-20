Complaint about own funds – Postfinance goes to federal court – News

The legal dispute between Postfinance and the financial market authority about stricter equity capital requirements is entering the next round,

The financial institution is taking a ruling by the Federal Administrative Court on the subject to the Federal Supreme Court.

The former dismissed a complaint from Postfinance at the end of March.

Postfinance continues to believe that the Financial Market Authority (Finma) miscalculated the institute’s interest rate risks. A Postfinance spokeswoman confirmed a corresponding report by the “Neue Zürcher Zeitung” at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

In July 2021, the Financial Market Authority ordered a capital surcharge for Postfinance. Otherwise there would not be sufficient security in relation to the risks taken by Postfinance, she argued. Among other things, this involves the question of how much a significant, sudden interest rate increase would affect Postfinance’s earnings.

Years of tug of war

In particular, the company criticizes that Finma takes too little account of the special features of Postfinance’s business model. General approaches led to a false sense of security.

The dispute has been going on for a long time – Finma has been demanding that Postfinance increase its own funds since 2016. Exactly how much money is involved is not publicly known. From earlier court decisions, however, it can be deduced that the corresponding amount is over 270 million francs.

Postfinance is a subsidiary of Swiss Post organized under private law and is considered systemically important in Switzerland. Due to the Postal Organization Act, which Postfinance is subject to, it is not allowed to grant any loans or mortgages to third parties. Its legal mandate is to provide basic payment services nationwide.



