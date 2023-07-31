Complaint against “Teams”: Microsoft’s Internet Explorer trick works again

The EU Commission’s competition watchdogs are targeting the next major US tech company: This time, the authority under Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is targeting Microsoft.

The accusation from their officials could already sound familiar to the group. Only this time it’s against the office program teams. “Microsoft may have violated EU competition rules by merging its communications and collaboration product Teams with its popular business suites Office 365 […] has bundled,” it says there.

The investigation is based on a complaint that Teams competitor Slack filed in May 2020 – in the middle of the first wave of the pandemic. At that time, all companies had to equip their employees for the home office at breakneck speed, laptops and webcams were sold out and Microsoft was able to increase sales of its Office 365 subscriptions by 25 percent within the spring quarter.

Read more about tech topics

Each of these new subscribers also got access to Teams. This made the program the most-used peer collaboration program during the pandemic. Competitor Slack, which, unlike Microsoft, charged an additional subscription fee for its software, was left behind.

also read

For Margrethe Vestager, the study is now, three years later, the right tool to show Microsoft its limits: They want to “ensure that the markets for collaboration tools remain competitive and that companies can freely choose which products are best for them “.

Since the complaint, Microsoft has increased the number of its Teams users from 75 million to more than 300 million. Slack, on the other hand, had no chance in competition with Microsoft’s free offer, remained at a good 20 million users and was bought by the Salesforce group in December 2020.

also read

“The case clearly shows the weaknesses of the European antitrust proceedings against the US internet giants,” commented Dennis-Kenji Kipker, an expert in internet law at the University of Bremen. “Microsoft has created irreversible facts, Teams has prevailed – no matter how the EU Commission decides three years later.”

The group has been using this tactic for more than 20 years, explains Kipker. As early as the 2000s, Microsoft coupled its Internet Explorer browser with Windows, forcing its competitor Netscape out of the market. After years of antitrust proceedings, Microsoft finally agreed with the authorities in 2009 to give users a choice – the market shares of the competitor who had once made the complaint were no longer relevant.

also read

“It’s a salami tactic, and it works,” comments Kipker. “First the competitor has to complain, then years of litigation go by, finally you pay a fine or make a concession, but by then the competition has long since been pushed out of the market.”

Now it’s also about the AI ​​software GPT 4.0

What worked with Internet Explorer also seems to work with teams. And Microsoft is already establishing the next bundling project: In cooperation with the AI ​​startup OpenAI, in which Microsoft has invested one billion dollars, the group is currently coupling various of its products with the artificial intelligence GPT 4.0.

For example, Microsoft has upgraded its Bing web search with GPT, and GPT should also help users in Office 365 under the name Copilot. Similar to Bing, basic functions could be free of charge, but Microsoft wants to put together a subscription bundle with its Office 365 for further AI support. This would also give Microsoft a head start in the important future market of artificial intelligence that the competition can only dream of.

also read

“This time it’s not just about competition law issues, but also ethical ones. An EU AI law is far from complete, but Microsoft is already sprinting ahead,” says Kipker. “We’ll be talking about Microsoft’s bundling practice again in three or four years, then in the context of AI. Now would be the moment to react.”

But the EU’s previous competition procedures are simply too cumbersome for the US giants. They are written more for classic cartels than for the practice of Internet companies, who use large amounts of capital to quickly oust competitors before they can even gain a foothold.

also read

However, this could become a decisive disadvantage for European companies, especially in the mega market for artificial intelligence. “Right now we have to streamline processes and act preventively. We have to take a closer look at the acquisition practices of US companies and intervene in good time,” says Kipker.

Teams, for example, is based in part on the communication software Skype, which Microsoft was allowed to buy in 2011 – without any significant objections from the EU Commission. “Something like this,” says Kipker, “must not happen again in the artificial intelligence market.”

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.