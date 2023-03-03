A collapse like that of the Greensill financial vehicle or the billion-dollar fiasco of the Archegos hedge fund: they are part of the banking business. This happens again and again in the internationally networked financial world. This also means that Credit Suisse should have had the risks under control when they came to light almost simultaneously two years ago.

This is what customers and supervisors can expect from a well-managed bank. However, in recent months and years, CS has repeatedly failed to meet expectations of professional risk management. The CS leadership at that time obviously failed and had to go in the meantime. Doubts about the appropriate organization of the bank remain, at least in part.

Finma is cracking down

There is no other explanation for the fact that the financial market supervisory authority Finma is now looking to make sure everything is in order: Because CS has blatantly underestimated the dangers in the greensill business, better controls are now needed, Finma complains.

The supervisor also condemns CS to clarifying and documenting the responsibilities of hundreds of executive board members. What would be a matter of course in a well-managed bank becomes an embarrassing exercise at the behest of the authorities in the case of CS.

New leadership is required

Irrespective of what the bank failed to do in the past in the Greensill case and what it is now doing retrospectively: CS will have to deal with a painful loss of trust for the foreseeable future. Customers only have limited trust in a bank that has repeatedly been dragged into such a deep swamp by “workplace accidents” in risk management.

FINMA’s Greensill procedure impressively demonstrates how justified this distrust is. And in fact, CS has had to struggle with the outflow of customer funds lately, which, however, also had other reasons. Because the group currently has many open construction sites.

The task now is to dispel any doubts about the quality of the management. That must have the highest priority for the new group management. Time is running out. The CS can probably not afford any more mistakes of this kind.