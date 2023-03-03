Home Business Complaint in the Greensill case – Credit Suisse has a serious problem of trust – News
Business

Complaint in the Greensill case – Credit Suisse has a serious problem of trust – News

by admin
Complaint in the Greensill case – Credit Suisse has a serious problem of trust – News
Contents

Author:

A collapse like that of the Greensill financial vehicle or the billion-dollar fiasco of the Archegos hedge fund: they are part of the banking business. This happens again and again in the internationally networked financial world. This also means that Credit Suisse should have had the risks under control when they came to light almost simultaneously two years ago.

This is what customers and supervisors can expect from a well-managed bank. However, in recent months and years, CS has repeatedly failed to meet expectations of professional risk management. The CS leadership at that time obviously failed and had to go in the meantime. Doubts about the appropriate organization of the bank remain, at least in part.

Finma is cracking down

There is no other explanation for the fact that the financial market supervisory authority Finma is now looking to make sure everything is in order: Because CS has blatantly underestimated the dangers in the greensill business, better controls are now needed, Finma complains.

The supervisor also condemns CS to clarifying and documenting the responsibilities of hundreds of executive board members. What would be a matter of course in a well-managed bank becomes an embarrassing exercise at the behest of the authorities in the case of CS.

New leadership is required

Irrespective of what the bank failed to do in the past in the Greensill case and what it is now doing retrospectively: CS will have to deal with a painful loss of trust for the foreseeable future. Customers only have limited trust in a bank that has repeatedly been dragged into such a deep swamp by “workplace accidents” in risk management.

See also  Monarch Strategy: Pay attention to the risk of the epidemic without excessive panic

FINMA’s Greensill procedure impressively demonstrates how justified this distrust is. And in fact, CS has had to struggle with the outflow of customer funds lately, which, however, also had other reasons. Because the group currently has many open construction sites.

The task now is to dispel any doubts about the quality of the management. That must have the highest priority for the new group management. Time is running out. The CS can probably not afford any more mistakes of this kind.

Jan Bauman

Head of the business department at Radio SRF


Open the person box
Close the person box

Jan Baumann has been with SRF since 2013 and has headed the business department at Radio SRF since early 2023. Before that, he worked for around ten years as an editor for the newspaper “Finanz und Wirtschaft”, including as a US correspondent.

You may also like

DRC to African migrants: this is how we...

Less CO₂ emissions – Air travel: More expensive...

Creactives Group: from March 7 on EGM Pro

Thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National...

Car leasing: comparison with cheap offers | March...

Marble, Gmm machines set record exports and turnover

in some banks there is more space for...

Gold Trading Reminder: The Federal Reserve’s big hawkish...

Filling level of the gas storage falls below...

Pro-Russian propaganda in kindergarten. The case of Business...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy