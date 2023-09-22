Complaints of Cha Yan Yuese’s Queuing System Spark Controversy

Title: Cha Yan Yuese Faces Backlash Over Lengthy Queues, Customers Decry “IQ Tax” Ordering Method

Cha Yan Yuese, a renowned tea house chain, has come under fire once again as customers express frustration over the extended waiting times and what they refer to as an “IQ tax” ordering method. Numerous complaints have surfaced in recent days, highlighting the establishment’s ongoing issues with queuing rules and allegedly hiring individuals to queue on their behalf.

According to reports, disgruntled netizens took to social media platforms to voice their concerns about enduring 50-minute queues consisting of more than ten people at Cha Yan Yuese outlets. Dissatisfied customers claim that the ordering process implemented by the tea house resembles an “IQ tax,” implying that customers are being subjected to unnecessary challenges when placing their orders.

Tianyancha App data reveals that Hunan Chayue Cultural Industry Development Group Co., Ltd., an affiliated company of Chayanyuse, was established in September 2017. With registered capital amounting to approximately RMB 6.94 million, the legal representative of the company is Lu Liang. Their business scope includes catering management, corporate headquarters management, chain enterprise management, retail of pre-packaged food, household appliances, and more. Changsha Juyingliang Brand Management Co., Ltd., Changsha Youlan Management Consulting Partnership (Limited Partnership), and other entities jointly hold stakes in this venture.

Foreign investment information suggests that the aforementioned company directly owns stakes in numerous catering management companies such as Changsha Tea Yue Ni & Wo Catering Management Co., Ltd., Chongqing Cha Yue Ni & Wo Catering Management Co., Ltd., Nanjing Tea Yue Ni & Wo Catering Management Co., Ltd., and Wuhan Cha Yue Ni & Wo Catering Management Co., Ltd. These 12 companies are spread across Hunan, Chongqing, Hubei, and Jiangsu, with multiple stores established in each location. Notably, Changsha Chayue You Me Catering Management Co., Ltd. alone operates over 550 stores. As a result of direct or indirect holdings, Hunan Chayue Cultural Industry Development Group Co., Ltd. exercises control over more than 760 companies.

Cha Yan Yuese’s widespread presence and popularity have made it a preferred choice for tea enthusiasts. However, the continuous stream of complaints regarding long queues and questionable queuing practices has sparked concerns among customers. While the company’s rapid expansion and dominance in the market are undeniable, managing the customer experience and addressing queuing issues must be prioritized to maintain customer satisfaction.

As the controversy surrounding Cha Yan Yuese persists, it remains to be seen how the company will respond to the mounting criticism and whether they will take proactive measures to improve their queuing procedures, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for their valued patrons.

