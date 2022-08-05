Xiamen Net News (Xiamen Daily reporter Shen Yanyan correspondent Zhai Chenchen Su Yongding) The latest data from the Municipal Bureau of Statistics shows that from January to June this year, the city’s fixed asset investment continued to grow steadily, with an investment of 160.246 billion yuan, an increase of 10.5%. Jian’an investment, industrial investment The growth rate continued to lead the province, and the steady investment and growth achieved remarkable results.

Data shows that in the first half of this year, Xiamen’s fixed asset investment structure continued to be optimized. The city’s construction and security investment was 71.446 billion yuan, an increase of 21.6%, accounting for 44.6% of the city’s investment, an increase of 4.3 percentage points over the same period last year. The city’s infrastructure investment was 51.168 billion yuan, an increase of 21.8%. Among them, the investment in the transportation industry increased by 40%, and the water conservancy, environment and public facilities management industry increased by 10%.

New Projects Large Projects Drive Growth

According to analysis, in the first half of the year, the city invested 669 new projects in storage, an increase of 82.3%; the total planned investment of new projects was 129.024 billion yuan, an increase of 1 times.

Large projects have led to significant growth. In the first half of the year, there were 712 projects under construction in the city with a total planned investment of over 100 million yuan, accounting for 37.5% of the total number of projects in the library. The completed investment was 95.053 billion yuan, accounting for 93.3% of the city’s project investment. Tianma’s sixth-generation production line, Tongxiang High-tech City BRICS Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park, Xiamen New Airport Project and other major projects have played a significant role in driving investment.

Construction in progress is growing rapidly. In the first half of the year, the city’s construction and security investment completed 71.446 billion yuan, an increase of 21.6%, and the growth rate was 14.3 and 7.8 percentage points higher than the national and provincial averages, ranking first in the province. Among them, the city’s project construction and installation investment completed 52.828 billion yuan, an increase of 28.3%, driving the city’s construction and installation investment to increase by 19.8 percentage points; real estate construction and installation investment completed 18.618 billion yuan, an increase of 5.8%, driving the city’s construction and installation investment to increase by 1.7 percentage points.

The status of the main engine of industrial investment is further consolidated

In the first half of the year, the city’s industrial investment completed 29.468 billion yuan, an increase of 29.2%, and the growth rate was 18.2 and 12.6 percentage points higher than the national and provincial averages, ranking first in the province. Among them, investment in high-tech manufacturing increased by 40.4%.

It is reported that, through the construction of the whole life cycle to grasp the project, promote the investment system and mechanism, accelerate the promotion of the project transition and continuation, the secondary and tertiary industry investment synergies, driven by the rapid growth of construction and security investment, industrial investment and other rapid growth, in the first half of the year, the city’s investment realized Steady and rapid growth. With the effective construction of major infrastructure and key investment attraction projects in the second half of the year, the guarantee of investment factors will continue to be strengthened, and the key role of investment in economic growth is expected to be further played.

