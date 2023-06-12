Completion of CS takeover – Credit Suisse is officially history – what comes next? – News

What began with the announcement of the rescue of Credit Suisse on March 19 has now been legally sealed. But that’s just the beginning. UBS now has unrestricted access to the legacy of CS and can push ahead with building the future bank. Business editor Matthias Pfander explains what still needs to be done.

Matthias Pfander has been working in business journalism for 20 years, since mid-2017 as a reporter and planner for the business department of SRF TV. He previously worked for the Tages-Anzeiger and the Blick Group, among others.

What is changing today?

With the completion of the CS takeover, the share swap will also be completed – CS shareholders will receive one UBS share for 22.48 of their shares. At the same time, the CS share disappears from the stock exchange. Today is the last day of trading in Switzerland, and the stock is no longer traded on Wall Street in New York. Other than that, nothing will change externally for the time being. CS is part of the UBS Group, but continues to run its business independently. The official name of this structure: a consolidated banking group. UBS continues to operate two separate companies under its corporate umbrella – UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG. At the top of the CS part will be UBS man Lukas Gähwiler as Chairman of the Board of Directors and the previous CS Group CEO Ulrich Körner.

What exactly does the future bank look like?

The current construct as a banking group is only an interim solution, that much is clear. UBS has another Herculean task: by the end of 2025, it must shut down the risky investments from the CS takeover. Everything that is irrelevant to the core business should be liquidated. From 2026 onwards, UBS will initiate further capital build-up because higher capital requirements will apply due to its new size. This is because these capital cushions are designed progressively. This means that the capital requirements increase disproportionately with increasing size. By 2030 at the latest, this capital build-up must be completed and the new requirements must be met. But that doesn’t mean that UBS is now a shaky entity. With a ratio of 14 percent for core Tier 1 capital (CET1), it is already very solidly equipped.

What other hurdles are still ahead?

The new structure will only become visible in the coming months. What the branch network will look like in Switzerland and worldwide, whether the Credit Suisse brand will remain in the future – all of this will become clear over time. The classification under competition law is also pending. Will there be measures to keep the colossus in Switzerland under antitrust law? The Competition Commission and the Financial Market Authority are now addressing these issues. It will probably be months before there is clarity and information is provided. For many employees, the stalemate continues.

What about the 259 billion to save CS?

The 9 billion federal loss guarantee deal was signed with UBS last week. If the losses at UBS from the settlement of CS legacies exceed 5 billion, this buffer will be applied. Of the 100 billion Swiss francs from the so-called Public Liquidity Backstop (PLB), 70 billion were reportedly withdrawn, but have already been repaid. It is not known how much of the additional 100 billion (from the emergency liquidity ELA and ELA plus) was withdrawn, and it is also not known how much of it is being used at the moment. Since UBS has to pay for the provision of these funds, it will try to return them as quickly as possible.