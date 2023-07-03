Completion of the 500 kV Cross-River Power Transmission Project in Jiangsu Promotes Clean Energy Development in the Yangtze River Delta

The ultra-high voltage power transmission and transformation project across the Yangtze River in Jiangsu, China has been successfully completed and put into operation. The project, known as the 500 kV power transmission and transformation project from Taizhou Fengcheng to Wuxi Meili, took nearly three years to construct and involved the building of two 385-meter-high power transmission towers that spanned the 2,550-meter-wide river.

With a total length of 178 kilometers, this project required a significant investment of over 1.5 billion yuan. Its main objective is to ensure a stable power supply during the summer months in the Yangtze River Delta region. It is estimated that the annual power transmission through this channel will exceed 26 billion kWh, equivalent to the consumption of a medium-sized city.

The construction of this cross-river power transmission channel is particularly significant due to the unique energy landscape in Jiangsu. While most of the wind and photovoltaic power generation is concentrated in northern Jiangsu, the power load in the Yangtze River Delta region is mainly concentrated in the south. By connecting the clean energy production bases on both sides of the river with the power load centers, this project aims to optimize the region’s energy structure.

Chen Bing, the project manager, believes that the operation of this project will increase the power transmission capacity across the river in Jiangsu by 30% and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 10 million tons annually. Moreover, it will facilitate the efficient consumption of clean energy, such as large-scale offshore wind power, and provide strong support for the integrated development of energy in the Yangtze River Delta region.

This successful completion of the ultra-high voltage power transmission and transformation project in Jiangsu is a major milestone in the region’s energy infrastructure. It will not only ensure a reliable power supply but also promote the utilization of clean energy sources and contribute to reducing carbon emissions.