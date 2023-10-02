Completion of Wind Turbine Installation in Qingzhou I and II Offshore Wind Farm Projects in Yangjiang, Guangdong

The installation of wind turbines in the Qingzhou I and II offshore wind farm projects in Yangjiang, Guangdong has been completed. This marks a significant milestone for the Guangdong Yangjiang Qingzhou No. 1 and No. 2 offshore wind farm projects, which have now entered the final stage of full-capacity grid connection and production.

These wind power projects, located in the waters near Yangxi County, Guangdong Province, are invested by Guangdong Energy Group Co., Ltd. and constructed by China Energy Engineering Guangdong Institute EPC. They are among the first offshore deep-water projects in Guangdong Province and are considered to be important regional offshore wind power projects.

With a planned installed capacity of 1,000 MW, the Qingzhou 1 and 2 wind power projects consist of 92 typhoon-resistant offshore wind turbines, each with a single capacity of 11 MW. Additionally, there is an offshore booster station and an onshore centralized control center.

Once completed, the projects are expected to provide 3.6 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity to the power grid annually. This amount of electricity can meet the yearly electricity needs of approximately 1.36 million households, contributing to the acceleration of Guangdong Province’s clean, low-carbon, safe, and efficient modern energy system.

To overcome the challenges posed by the long offshore distance, refined construction management, and difficulty in dispatching and commanding multiple operating surfaces, China Energy Engineering Guangdong Institute has developed a smart system for the offshore wind power plant. This system focuses on maritime communications, ship and machine safety, personnel management, construction process visualization, and typhoon prevention. It aims to achieve digital, refined, and intelligent management and control of offshore wind power operations.

The completion of the installation of wind turbines is a significant step towards the goal of harnessing clean and sustainable energy in the Yangjiang region. As the project progresses towards full-capacity grid connection and production, it is expected to contribute to China‘s efforts in building a greener future.

(Note: The content published in this article is sourced from China News Network. The publication of this content by Oriental Fortune is solely for the purpose of disseminating information and does not constitute investment advice. Readers are advised to make their own decisions.)

