Complex and expensive, Apple’s viewer is one step away from the flop

Complex and very expensive, Apple’s viewer is one step away from the flop

Complex to make and very expensive. The result is that Apple will ship fewer Vision Pro headsets than anticipated. Certainly the story does not affect the performance of the Cupertino company which has once again exceeded 3 trillion in value on the Stock Exchange which makes it the most valuable company in the world but certainly it is not a question of a success for a product studied and presented for a long time in great pomp just a few months ago. It reveals the Financial Timesaccording to which the Cupertino company would not only have been forced to cut production forecasts, but will postpone the launch early next yeartherefore at least six months after the announcement

Assembled by Luxshare the Vision Pro should be produced in just 400,000 pieces by 2024, significantly down on the million announced. Forecasts relating to the production of the headset are at discount. Some analysts had spoken of 150,000 units, a number which is therefore close to the truth, while Morgan Stanley had predicted 850,000 units and Goldman Sachs even 5 million.

The company studies a cheaper version

Among the main problems to be faced the realization of the two screensformed by as many micro-OLED displays (one per eye) made by Sony e TSMC and an external curved lens. As reported by FT, Apple would not have been particularly happy with the quality of micro-OLED displays. So much so that the sale price of $3,500 would be high due to production costs and inefficiencies.

On the other hand, the development of the economic version of the viewer has already begun with the involvement of LG and Samsung. To reduce the price, the presence of mini-LED displays was initially assumed, but Apple would like to keep the more expensive mini-OLED screen. However, no one expected a sales success and therefore the Apple stock is down by a modest 0.12%.

