Home » Compounders plus AI imagination – these 11 stocks make the perfect mix
Business

Compounders plus AI imagination – these 11 stocks make the perfect mix

by admin
Compounders plus AI imagination – these 11 stocks make the perfect mix

Compounders, also known as “long-distance runners” or “marathon shares”, create double-digit annual returns over the long term. These companies manage to generate stable profits over decades and constantly reinvent themselves – keeping the growth story intact.

Now, however, this idea has been developed further. It works like this: Mix the two lucrative stock trends compounder and artificial intelligence – and you have a new – probably even more lucrative – class of stock.

But can that work? Which titles actually combine both characteristics?

See also  Donghua Energy: Shareholders Gongqingcheng Shengbang, Kemi Investment Co., Ltd. and partnership companies have reduced their holdings of the company’s shares by about 2.97 million shares. This reduction plan expires_ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Gänswein sent back to Freiburg, but he rebels....

Market prospects for the second half of 2023

Stick to Swing and Structure: CICC Advises Investors...

Peek & Cloppenburg: This is how the fashion...

Multiple sclerosis, scientists find the gene that makes...

Twitter Implements Limits on Daily Tweet Reading, Sparks...

Property market in London – the Republic

Liugong Group Accelerates Global Expansion with High-Quality Development...

Authorities in the USA: Officials here are not...

Salvini: “In the EU government with all the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy