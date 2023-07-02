Compounders plus AI imagination – these 11 stocks make the perfect mix

Compounders, also known as “long-distance runners” or “marathon shares”, create double-digit annual returns over the long term. These companies manage to generate stable profits over decades and constantly reinvent themselves – keeping the growth story intact.

Now, however, this idea has been developed further. It works like this: Mix the two lucrative stock trends compounder and artificial intelligence – and you have a new – probably even more lucrative – class of stock.

But can that work? Which titles actually combine both characteristics?

