“Comprehensively improve the service quality and efficiency of ‘Xinyidai’ and promote the high-quality development of inclusive finance” national on-site meeting was held in Chengdu_Sichuan Online

National Meeting Held in Chengdu to Promote Inclusive Finance

On December 7, the Finance Department of the National Development and Reform Commission held a national on-site meeting in Chengdu, Sichuan Province to discuss the promotion of “Xinyidai” and the development of inclusive finance. The meeting aimed to implement the deployment requirements of the Central Financial Work Conference and further strengthen the sharing and application of credit information to facilitate financing for small, medium, and micro enterprises.

The “Xinyidai” model is considered an effective tool for inclusive finance and the promotion of financial services to the real economy. It is an integral part of the modern financial system with Chinese characteristics. According to the meeting, progress has been made in recent years, particularly in credit information sharing, the establishment of a national integrated financing credit service platform network, and pragmatic cooperation with banking institutions.

Moving forward, the focus will be on improving the service quality and efficiency of “Xinyidai” to promote the high-quality development of inclusive finance. This will involve the integration and development of the platform to leverage the data aggregation effect, ensuring the accuracy and validity of the data, deepening cooperation with financial institutions, expanding the functions of the platform, and guaranteeing information security and the protection of subject rights and interests.

Representatives from 11 regions, including Hebei Province, Shanghai City, Jiangsu Province, and Chongqing City, participated in the meeting and shared their experiences and measures for promoting the “Xinyidai” work. Additionally, three banks, including the Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, and Postal Savings Bank of China, presented their exploration and practice of “Xinyidai” work.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to continue driving the development of inclusive finance through the “Xinyidai” model, aiming to provide greater access to financial services for small, medium, and micro enterprises nationwide.

