Compulsory share with the heir: You are entitled to this share

In most cases, disinherited people are also entitled to a compulsory share of the inheritance. Getty Images/Pascal Broze

Anyone who draws up a will can generally disinherit their heirs. However, in most cases a disinherited person is still entitled to a certain compulsory share.

This is regulated in the Civil Code (BGB). Its amount is therefore “half the value of the statutory share of the inheritance”.

However, under serious circumstances, the entitlement to the compulsory portion may expire. This is the case, for example, with certain crimes.

Who doesn’t know them: film scenes in which a character is dramatically disinherited and doesn’t get a cent of the family fortune, only to then have to make his way in the world in other ways. Even in real life, people can disinherit their family members. But – unlike in the film – the disinherited person does not go completely empty-handed, because he is entitled to the so-called compulsory share. We will explain to you what this is all about, how high the compulsory portion is and what you can do if you find yourself in such a situation.

Read too

Heirs without a will: What you are entitled to if there is no inheritance contract

In principle, anyone who draws up a will can disinherit their heirs without giving reasons and appoint other people or organizations as heirs in their place. However, in order for the will to be valid at all, it must meet certain requirements and comply with formal regulations. That’s how it has to be, dem German Lawyers Association According to this, it must, among other things, be handwritten and clearly marked as a will.

In addition, the place and date as well as the signature with the entire first and last name must be on it. The author must also be able to make a testament – i.e. in full possession of his or her mental abilities. If the requirements are met and the will is valid, any disinheritance noted in it is also valid. This means that the disinherited person does not receive the full share that they would be legally entitled to.

You are entitled to this compulsory portion from your heir

But even if someone was disinherited in a formally correct will, that person is entitled to their compulsory share. This is regulated by law in Germany and anchored in the Civil Code (BGB). In principle, you are entitled to the compulsory share German Heir Center According to this, the testator’s spouse or registered partner, his children, his parents (if he had no children) and the grandchildren and great-grandchildren (if their parents are no longer alive and they are next in line of succession).

Its height is, loud § 2303 BGB, the “half of the value of the legal inheritance”. You can read more about the statutory inheritance here.

How much money that is in your case cannot be said in general terms, as the proportion depends on the total value of the inherited assets. It also plays a role what personal or family relationship you have with the deceased person. For spouses, the marital property regime is also crucial.

As an example: A mother has two children – her only two heirs – and bequeaths her entire assets of 80,000 euros to her daughter in her will. Your son is disinherited. However, he can now claim his compulsory share. The legal share of the inheritance would actually amount to 40,000 euros – both siblings would receive the same amount. As explained above, the disinherited son now receives at least half of it, i.e. 20,000 euros. He could claim this from his sister, even though he was disinherited in the will.

According to the Savings Bank Incidentally, not in the case of the compulsory share, but “only in proportion to its calculated value”.

In these cases, the claim to the compulsory share expires

In particularly serious cases, a disinherited person is not entitled to a compulsory share. Dem German Heir Center According to this, it must be mentioned and justified in the will that – and why – the claim expires. In addition, it has to be loud § 2333 BGBat least one of the following reasons apply:

1. The disinherited person seeks the life of the testator, his spouse or descendants, or “a person similarly close to the testator”.

2. The disinherited person is “guilty of a crime or a serious intentional offense against one of the persons referred to in number 1”.

3. The disinherited person “maliciously violated his legal obligation to support the testator.”

4. The disinherited person was “legally sentenced to a prison sentence of at least one year without parole for an intentional crime.” Or the person was legally ordered to be placed “in a psychiatric hospital or in a rehabilitation center because of a similarly serious intentional act.”

This is how you, as a disinherited person, get your compulsory portion

If none of the previously mentioned reasons for complete disinheritance apply to you, then the question arises as to how exactly you will get the compulsory portion to which you are entitled. First of all, it’s good to know that you won’t get the compulsory portion automatically, but you have to apply for it. And you shouldn’t wait too long because your claim expires after three years.

In order to assert your claim, you must request the heirs to pay you the compulsory portion. This must be done in writing and you must state the specific amount, your bank details and a payment deadline. If the heirs refuse to pay you the portion, you may have to file a compulsory portion lawsuit. You don’t necessarily need a lawyer to file a claim, but it may be advisable to hire one.

Read too

This is how much you can inherit in Germany without paying taxes

What can you do if you have inherited – and someone demands your compulsory share?

If you inherited yourself and a disinherited person demands their compulsory share from you and other heirs, you are fundamentally obliged to pay it out. Only if at least one of the reasons listed above for complete disinheritance applies to the person, you do not have to pay out the compulsory portion. In addition, according to the Savings Bank request that you provide information about the extent of the estate in an estate register. He is also “entitled to have the material assets valued through an appraisal.” As an heir, you must also comply with this requirement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

