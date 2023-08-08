Home » Computer – Fratzscher sees the settlement of chip factories divided
Computer – Fratzscher sees the settlement of chip factories divided

Berlin (German news agency) – The President of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), Marcel Fratzscher, sees the settlement of the Taiwanese semiconductor company TSMC in Dresden divided. “The planned chip factories in Magdeburg and Dresden are good news, but also an uncertain bet on the future,” Fratzscher told the “Tagesspiegel” (Wednesday edition).

The state spends 15 billion euros in subsidies for these two factories alone. “This will only pay off economically if these two investments give an impetus to the entire regional economy and innovations and new jobs are also created in other sectors and with suppliers.” With regard to the choice of location in Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony, Fratzscher continued: “It is a worthwhile bet on the future that could help eastern Germany to develop its own economic model and to differentiate itself from other regions of Germany.” For this, however, a culture of welcome, a better infrastructure and more investment in education and innovation must be created, according to Fratzscher. This is the only way to attract skilled workers and make the investments successful.

