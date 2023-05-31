Home » Computer – Google demands rules for artificial intelligence
Computer – Google demands rules for artificial intelligence

Google demands rules for artificial intelligence

Mountain View (dts news agency) – The CEO of the US Internet company Google, Sundar Pichai, calls for clear rules for artificial intelligence (AI). However, the legislator must be careful not to restrict this key technology too much and thus endanger new opportunities for prosperity, Pichai told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”.

AI is too important “not to regulate it – and too important not to regulate it well”. The EU is currently working on a comprehensive set of rules for AI (“AI Act”), which is about dividing possible applications into different risk classes, which should be subject to different legal requirements. It is important to ensure that the “framework created allows for experiments and innovations,” said Pichai, who has just traveled to several European countries and met Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) in Germany, among others. At the same time, the top manager warned that the German economy and public administration must also deal intensively with the possibilities and risks of this technology and use them.

“To remain competitive, a lot will depend on how Germany embraces and handles AI.” The ChatGPT dialog system in particular had sparked even greater interest in AI in the recent past. Since then, there has even been the question of whether the company behind ChatGPT, OpenAI, together with the software manufacturer Microsoft, have been the greatest threat to Google’s business model since the search engine came into existence. “No, I definitely don’t see it that way,” said Pichai – Google just introduced its own language system called Bard.

Pichai also warned against overestimating the capabilities of the new AI models. “They can give very good answers – and they can also be very, very wrong,” says Pichai. “This technology at its current stage does not have the deep understanding of language that we claim to have. But it is very effective in many areas .”

