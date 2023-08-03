Computer – Greens call for a reversal in the digital budget

Computer user (archive)dts

.

Berlin (German news agency) – In the dispute over cuts in budgetary funds for administrative digitization, the Green Party in the Bundestag wants to push through an about-face. “We call on the Federal Minister of the Interior to fundamentally reconsider the political priorities of her house expressed in the previous draft budget,” said the deputy leader of the Green Party parliamentary group, Konstantin von Notz, to the FAZ (Friday edition). “If this does not happen, we as parliamentary groups will have to be sharpened significantly in the further budgetary process.”

The draft budget for 2024 passed the cabinet at the beginning of July, although not all disputed issues have been resolved. In the parliamentary deliberations that now follow, some of the focal points may change. In the digital sector, the dispute revolves around the plans of the SPD-led Federal Ministry of the Interior to only provide three million euros for the digitization of administrative services in the future, after investing 377 million euros this year and even billions in previous years. This report surprised the Greens, said von Notz.

He pointed out that the federal government also has a duty towards the federal states. The responsible ministry must therefore provide the necessary funds. The digital ministers from Bavaria and Baden-Wrttemberg also reacted critically. “We want to ignite the digitization turbo and not apply the brakes on digitization,” said the responsible Minister of the Interior of Baden-Württemberg, Thomas Strobl (CDU).

The Association of Family Entrepreneurs also pointed out that there had to be “profound structural reforms” in administration in order to make progress in digitization. “It’s about time that Chancellor Scholz made this topic a top priority and promoted it,” said Association President Marie-Christine Ostermann. The same must also happen in the federal states and municipalities. She accused the traffic light government of having “improved the situation” compared to the previous government.

