Computex 2023 presents server platforms from TYAN, which increase the performance of data centers with the 4th generation of AMD EPYC processors

Taipei, April 20 /PRNewswire/ – TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, will showcase its latest HPC, cloud and storage platforms at Computex 2023, Booth #M0701a in Taipei, Taiwan from May 30th to June 2nd. These platforms are operated by AMD EPYC™ 9004 series processors that offer superior energy efficiency and are designed to improve data center computing performance.

“As companies increasingly prioritize sustainability in their operations, data centers — which serve as an enterprise’s computing core — present a significant opportunity to increase efficiency and support ambitious sustainability goals,” said Eric Kuo, vice president of the Server Infrastructure Business Unit at MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, “TYAN’s server platforms, powered by a 4th generation AMD EPYC processor, enable IT organizations to achieve high performance while remaining cost-effective and contributing to environmental sustainability.”

Accelerate real-world workload performance for modern AI and HPC applications

TYAN’s HPC platforms enable meeting the high performance demands of today’s AI and machine learning applications by leveraging 4th Gen AMD EPYC processor support for high-performance DDR5 memory and fast PCIe® Gen 5 I/O. The Transport HX TN85-B8261 is a 2U dual-socket server equipped with 24 DDR5 RDIMM slots and eight hot-swappable, tool-less 2.5-inch NVMe U.2 drive bays. The platform supports up to four double-wide GPU cards and two half-height PCIe 5.0 x16 slots designed to improve HPC and deep learning performance.

The Transport HX FT65T-B8050 is a socket server platform with rack-convertible design and AMD EYPC 9004 processor, eight DDR5 RDIMM slots, eight tool-less 3.5″ SATA drive bays and two tool-less 2.5″ NVMe U.2 drive bays with hot-swap function. The FT65T-B8050 supports up to two double-wide professional PCIe 5.0 x16 GPU cards, as well as two additional high-speed network adapters, ideal for at-desk AI workbench workloads.

AM5 platform with unparalleled performance and multi-node servers for the cloud

The Tomcat CX S8016 is a server motherboard based on the AMD Ryzen™ 7000 processor, which comes with an integrated BMC (Baseboard Management Controller) for CSP deployment in Micro-ATX form factor (9.6″ x 9.6″) ) was developed. Specially designed for the new AMD Socket AM5 platform, the motherboard features four DDR5 UDIMM slots, one PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, two NVMe M.2 slots and two onboard GbE connectors.

The Transport CX TD76-B8058 is a 2U multi-node server platform designed for high-density data center deployments, front-end web servers, and various scale-out applications. The platform includes four front-service nodes, each node supporting an AMD EPYC 9004 processor, 16 DDR5 RDIMM slots, four hot-swap E1.S drive trays, two NVMe M.2 slots, a standard PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion and an OCP 3.0 LAN mezzanine slot.

Hybrid and all-flash storage servers to maximize data streaming performance

TYAN’s storage platforms are designed to deliver massive data I/O between storage and data center storage devices. The Transport SX TS70-B8056 and the Transport SX TS70A-B8056 are 2U single socket storage servers that support 24 DDR5 RDIMM slots, three standard PCIe 5.0 expansion slots and one OCP 3.0 LAN mezzanine slot.

The TS70-B8056 accommodates 12 front 3.5″ drive bays with up to four NVMe U.2 supports and two rear tool-less 2.5″ NVMe U.2 drive bays with hot-swap capability for the boot drive Mission. Meanwhile, the TS70A-B8056 provides 26 hot-swappable tool-less 2.5-inch NVMe U.2 drive bays for high IOPs demands in high-performance data streaming applications.

Supporting Resources:

Please see yourself this video about the 4th generation of AMD EPYC processor-based servers from TYAN that were developed for modern data centers.

