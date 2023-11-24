Comrade Zhu Hexin is appointed as a member of the Party Committee of the People’s Bank of China and Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange_Oriental Fortune Network

economy in the future, emphasizing the domestic economic cycle as the mainstay and the domestic and international dual cycles mutually reinforcing each other. Such an economic environment would undoubtedly require someone with a deep understanding of the financial industry and the real economy at its helm.

It is expected that Zhu Hexin will lead the State Administration of Foreign Exchange into a new era of deepening reform and opening up in the foreign exchange field. This will involve improving the level of cross-border trade and investment and financing facilitation, as well as maintaining the stable operation of the foreign exchange market and national economic and financial security. His extensive experience in financial institutions and his practical experience in front-line financial supervision make him well-suited to face the challenges of managing US$3 trillion in foreign exchange reserves.

After three job changes in the past seven years, Zhu Hexin’s appointment as the Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange not only underscores his ability to adapt to different roles, but also reflects the Party’s trust in his leadership and vision for the future of the foreign exchange bureau.

His previous experiences at Bank of Communications, the People’s Bank of China, the Sichuan Provincial Government, and CITIC Group have prepared him to balance business development and risk management, as well as to understand the symbiotic and co-prosperous relationship between the financial industry and the real economy. These skills will be crucial as he takes on his new role at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

The announcement of Zhu Hexin’s new role has generated widespread interest and speculation about the future direction of the foreign exchange bureau. With a leader who has a deep understanding of the financial industry and the real economy, many are hopeful that the State Administration of Foreign Exchange will continue to play a critical role in promoting the stability and development of China’s economy in the years to come.