Comunali, Berlusconi speaks again: “This vote will affect the government” VIDEO

Video message from Silvio Berlusconi in view of the municipal elections on Sunday and Monday

The president of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, published a video message on social media to invite the voters of Forza Italia and other majority forces to go and vote in the local elections to be held on Sunday and Monday. “I’m still at the San Raffaele – Berlusconi says at the beginning of the video message -, but I still put on a jacket and shirt for you, to remind you that Sunday and Monday will take place administrative elections for mayors and administrators in 700 Italian municipalities and cities“. “I would like to remind all our fellow citizens of the duty to go and vote because those who don’t vote leave it to others to decide on the future of their municipality and their city, therefore those who don’t vote are not good citizens, they are not ‘ a good Italian”, continues the blue president.

“I want to remind all the Forza Italia voters, but also the other voters of the parties that form the majority of the current government of which we are the backbone, and I also want to thank those voters who in the seven hundred municipalities, where there are he will be our capable and convincing candidate, they will give us ea Forza Italia their vote, because this vote in the local administrations can affect the weight of our government“. “Thank you so much, I embrace you all and, please, all of you go and vote”, concludes Berlusconi.

THE VIDEO WITH THE WORDS OF SILVIO BERLUSCONI

Subscribe to the newsletter

