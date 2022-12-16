Listen to the audio version of the article

According to preliminary data, Conad recorded a total turnover of 18.45 billion euros in 2022, up by +8.5% on 2021. The brand consolidated its market share, exceeding 15%, with a growth in sales on a like-for-like network of 4.4%. In this scenario, the growth of concepts – such as parapharmacy, opticians, pet stores and fuel distribution – played a fundamental role with +8.6%, the continuation of the growth of large surfaces Spazio Conad (+4.7%) and the positive return of proximity channels after the drop in 2021 (+5.5%).

List increases

«These last few years have seen us run hard to grow and become number one in large-scale distribution in Italy. The challenge for the future is to continue to improve, step by step, to generate ever more substantial benefits for the communities we serve every day and for the national agri-food chain», commented the managing director Francesco Pugliese.

«In the last year, we have absorbed an important part of the increases in the price lists of the supplier companies, thus eroding our margins. Now we no longer have the space to do it and for this reason, together with the whole world of distribution, we are asking for a responsible action from the entire supply chain. We must defend the purchasing power of consumers, of families, who are the ones who make us all work. I believe it is important that agreements are reached, along all the supply chains, for an extension of the contracts in progress, maintaining the conditions thereof, for the first three months of 2023″, continued the CEO, adding: “We must not run the risk of a slowdown in consumption at the beginning of the year».

2 billion investment

In such a delicate economic and social context, Conad confirms the investment plan for the three-year period 2022-2024 of 2.08 billion euros, of which 701 million will be used in 2023, according to the four strategic pillars of the brand: channeling, digitization, focus on Conad brand products and sustainability.

Digitization

«In 2022 we achieved the growth levels we expected on all the main economic indicators. This was possible thanks to the three-year investment plan for the renewal of the sales network and with the development of the brand towards digitization – thanks to the debut of the Hey Conad e-commerce and the additional services that revolve around simple online shopping -, in addition to the growth and expansion of our MDD offer (Conad brand products, ndr)», added the director general Francesco Avanzini. «MDD Conad conquered a 32.4% share of the total packaged consumer goods in Italy (super channel) with a turnover of 5.4 billion, up by +12.6% in value compared to 2021» , points out.