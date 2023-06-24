Conad, sensational divorce at the top: CEO Francesco Pugliese leaves

Conad, the era of Francesco Pugliese comes to an end

The Board of Directors of the ConadNational Consortium of Retailers communicates that the professional relationship with the Cavaliere del Lavoro Francis Pugliese, has come to an end. This is what we read in a note.

Francesco Pugliese, we read, “has been one of the creators, during his long tenure, of a path of growth and development of the brand. His passion, his foresight and his expertise have helped to bring Conad at the top of large-scale distribution in Italy”.

After having completed (with aftermath of controversies and legal queues) the acquisition of the assets of Auchan in Italy in 2019, the worldview of Pugliese collided with that of the diverse cooperative universe of Conadmade up of over 2,000 small business partners throughout the country.

Thus the new board following the last shareholders’ meeting, on May 9, decided not only to let Pugliese’s office expire, but also to update the governance by eliminating his role. The BoD and all the people of Conad, concludes the note. “they thank Pugliese for the years of fruitful collaboration and wish him many successes in the continuation of his career”.

