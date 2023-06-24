Home » Conad, sensational divorce at the top: CEO Francesco Pugliese leaves
Business

Conad, sensational divorce at the top: CEO Francesco Pugliese leaves

by admin
Conad, sensational divorce at the top: CEO Francesco Pugliese leaves

Conad, the era of Francesco Pugliese comes to an end

The Board of Directors of the ConadNational Consortium of Retailers communicates that the professional relationship with the Cavaliere del Lavoro Francis Pugliese, has come to an end. This is what we read in a note.

Francesco Pugliese, we read, “has been one of the creators, during his long tenure, of a path of growth and development of the brand. His passion, his foresight and his expertise have helped to bring Conad at the top of large-scale distribution in Italy”.

READ ALSO: Amazon, storm on the Prime service. The US Antitrust: “Users deceived”

After having completed (with aftermath of controversies and legal queues) the acquisition of the assets of Auchan in Italy in 2019, the worldview of Pugliese collided with that of the diverse cooperative universe of Conadmade up of over 2,000 small business partners throughout the country.

READ ALSO: Fed, inflation is slowing down but the battle is still long

Thus the new board following the last shareholders’ meeting, on May 9, decided not only to let Pugliese’s office expire, but also to update the governance by eliminating his role. The BoD and all the people of Conad, concludes the note. “they thank Pugliese for the years of fruitful collaboration and wish him many successes in the continuation of his career”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Russia's power supply to China increases | Morning Post

You may also like

Building Energy Act: Bosch is undeterred in selling...

Eni with Var Energi acquires Neptune: operation worth...

Goldman Sachs: Huge writedown on acquisition of fintech...

Power batteries lead the industry’s value recovery, new...

10 billion for Intel: The state could also...

Bologna, the collective hospital in the Town Hall....

Real estate: “This group will not be able...

Acqua & Sapone leaves 170 employees at home:...

Stock market podcast: The drought risk of spendthrift...

Olimpia Milano champion of Italy: it’s the third...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy