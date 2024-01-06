Conai: «The EU should review the regulation on packaging»

Listen to the audio version of the article

European packaging regulation: after the Parliament and the EU Council expressed their positions between November and December, this January we are moving towards the Trilogue: the negotiation between these two bodies and the Commission to arrive at a final text shared, with the end of the legislature on the horizon and the elections in June.

The president of Conai, the national packaging consortium, Ignazio Capuano, takes stock of the texts voted so far with an eye to what will happen: «I hope that the position and the amendments proposed by the European Parliament can be accepted in the Trilogue. It seems to me to be the most neutral position that allows us to maintain, as a country, our positive specificities. Italy has already reached the 70% packaging recycling targets that the EU is asking for by 2030: we are at 71.5%. Then the text approved by the EU Council on 18 December is quite different. And Italy isolated itself. So it’s hard to say what to expect.”

Going into the merits of the measures contained in the text of the Parliament and the Council, the president of Conai focuses on a critical issue remaining in the regulatory system: the obligation to equip itself with deposit systems with deposit (DRS), the returnable deposit. «In the Parliament’s text, the threshold beyond which this obligation comes into force is the collection of 85% of PET bottles and cans. For the latter in Italy we have higher rates, while for PET we are around 70 percent. We need to grow and by increasing selective collection we believe we can get closer. The Council then added an exemption for states with a waste separation rate greater than 78%.” In our country, with the 2023 edition of the Ispra Urban Waste Report in hand, we are at 65.2 percent.

Why is DRS seen as a critical issue? Because Italy is a country where, with the Ronchi Decree of 1997, and the birth of Conai itself, it was decided to follow the EPR (extended producer responsibility) path for the management of packaging: the companies that produce packaging pay a contribution to then finance collection and recycling even where the market does not make it convenient. The introduction of a competing option risks weakening this system. Without considering the related costs and who they must fall on.

«With EPR, the company remains responsible for the end of life of the packaging it places on the market. With DRS, however, the company’s responsibility ends when it sells to the consumer who pays the deposit capable of guaranteeing the reuse or recycling circuit. There is no certainty about the effectiveness of the DRS system on a large scale. The regulation itself refers to life cycle analyses, not yet carried out, to verify this”, underlines Capuano.

