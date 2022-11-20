(Original title: Concept Nuggets | The 2022 World Cup Grand Opening Tonight! These A-share listed companies deserve attention)

At 23:00 on November 20th, Beijing time, the much-anticipated 2022 Qatar World Cup will be grandly opened in Qatar!

The Qatar World Cup is held in the northern hemisphere winter for the first time. The A-share market has entered a performance vacuum period, the risk of performance changes is fully priced in, there are 20 epidemic prevention measures and 16 real estate measures, and the Federal Reserve has slowed down the pace of interest rate hikes. External liquidity is expected to improve. The opening of the new football event is an important event attracting global attention, and many favorable industries are expected to receive capital attention in the capital market.

A-share “World Cup Curse”?

A-shares have experienced 7 World Cups in total. In the seven World Cups from 1994 to 2018, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 5 times, and the probability was more than half. Since most A-shares performed weakly during the World Cup, it became popular among investors. The “World Cup Curse” has been dubbed, various reasons, on the one hand, there are more male investors in A-shares, part of the amount of funds will be allocated to the World Cup, and analysts have no time to take care of A-shares…

Therefore, during this World Cup, whether the “World Cup Curse” will be staged again will also affect the attention of investors.Although A-shares fell more often during the World Cup, considering that A-shares are short-term and long-term, perhaps the magic power of this curse is not as great as imagined.

Which listed companies are worth looking forward to?

Although China cannot appear on the stage of the World Cup as a participating country, there are many Chinese companies in the World Cup in Qatar, including some listed companies.

In this World Cup, there are a total of four official Chinese sponsors designated by FIFA, namely Wanda Group, Hisense Group, vivo and Mengniu.

According to incomplete statistics, there are currently 19 mainland Chinese companies participating in the World Cup in Qatar through event sponsorship, signing football teams and football stars, and media cooperation.

GlobalData (GlobalData) shows that the sponsorship amount of Chinese enterprises in this World Cup in Qatar reached 1.395 billion US dollars, surpassing the 1.1 billion US dollars of the United States, and the total sponsorship amount ranked first in the world.

In addition, considering the special time (winter) of this World Cup and the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, some sections related to indoor game viewing, such as Metaverse (VR game watching), deserve attention. This also involves some A-share companies.

For example, Migu’s “Metaverse World Cup Music Festival” is mainly organized by the A-share company Fengshang Culture. Fengshang Culture revealed in an investor relations record in November that its subsidiary Fengshang Interactive Entertainment won the bid for Migu’s “2022 World Cup Music Festival Project” in July.

Attached concept stocks:

China Railway Construction:Participated in the construction of Qatar World Cup Stadium Lusail Stadium, which is the first World Cup stadium project undertaken by a Chinese company as a design general contractor

Seiko steel structure:Participate in the construction of Lusail Stadium

Juli Rigging: responsible for the general contracting of the design, supply and installation of the cable-membrane structure system of the two World Cup stadiums

Hisense Home Appliances:2022 Qatar World Cup Top Global Sponsor

Wanda Movies:The company’s major shareholder Wanda Group is the official partner of the FIFA World Cup and one of the sponsors of the World Cup in Qatar.

Yardi:Yadea once again became the official Asia-Pacific sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the first in the industry.

Yutong Bus:The only supplier of electric buses in Qatar. And signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Qatar to establish an electric bus factory in the Qatar Free Trade Zone, which is scheduled to be put into production in November 2023.

Unilumin Technology:The only Chinese LED large screen supplier selected for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, providing LED light display products and solutions for the final venue – Lusail Stadium

Fengshang Culture: Subsidiary Fengshang Interactive Entertainment won the bid for Migu’s “2022 World Cup Music Festival Project” in July. This project has a large single contract amount in the virtual field.

The agency believes that in addition to directly participating in the World Cup in Qatar, some sectors and companies related to World Cup viewing or surrounding areas are also expected to have certain investment opportunities, such as some consumer sectors that directly benefit, such as leisure services, medicine and biology, etc. And considering the special time (winter) of this World Cup and the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, some sectors related to indoor game viewing, such as color TV and Metaverse (VR game watching), are also worthy of attention.